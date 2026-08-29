Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles on Filming Season 4: "Good to Be Back on a Set"

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) checked in from the set while filming CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 4.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles confirmed he’s back filming Tracker Season 4, sharing a set update and saying it feels good to return.

Justin Hartley announced Ackles’ return as Russell Shaw, bringing Colter’s brother back into Tracker Season 4.

Tracker Season 4 will see Russell asking Colter for help, setting up another tense Shaw brothers team-up.

Ackles had said he was waiting for the call after Tracker Season 4 began filming, and now that return is official.

As much as his return might seem a no-brainer on a number of levels – especially with the question marks between him and his brother after last season, CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker star/executive producer Justin Hartley made it offical earlier this month: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) would be returning for the fourth season as Russell Shaw, Colter's (Hartley) brother. On Friday night, Ackles checked in with fans on social media, sharing two images of himself along with a production sheet with "TRACKER" at the top to make it official. "After a long, much needed, summer break with the fam…it does feel good to be back on a set," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post.

Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official during his panel session at Televerse 26 in August. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

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