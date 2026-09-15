Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

CBS's Tracker star/EP Justin Hartley shared some additional intel on the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw during the fourth season.

Article Summary Tracker season 4 brings Jensen Ackles back as Russell Shaw, with Justin Hartley teasing his return lands in a big way.

Russell is trapped by McIntyre’s blackmail, while Colter remains unaware of the dark file tied to their father.

Hartley says the Shaw brothers reunite to face a dire case involving one of Russell’s friends who doesn’t want found.

Tracker Season 4 premieres October 4 with “Safe Harbor,” while Russell’s key return is set for Episode 5.

Last month, the question was put to rest. Yes, Jensen Ackles would be returning as Russell Shaw during the fourth season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. Since that time, Ackles has checked in to signal he was back on set and filming, and Reid announced that Ackles would be in the season's fifth episode (with hopes for more later in the season; more on that below). With less than a month to go until S04E01: "Safe Harbor" lands on October 4th, Hartley is sharing some additional intel on where things are going with the brothers.

In the Season 3 finale, Chrono Stasis head McIntyre (Glenn Morshower) blackmails Russell into taking on a job. If Russell doesn't, then McIntyre will reveal to Colter a file showing what Colter and Russell's father did to Colter as a child. Based on Russell's face, it's clearly not good. That puts Russell – and the viewers – in a unique situation. "As an audience member, we know something that Colter doesn't know. This is the first time that the audience in any way has been ahead of Colter. It'll be an interesting perspective," Hartley shared.

Teasing that Russell returns in a "big way," Hartley shared that the brothers will be confronting "a really dire situation," focusing on one of Russell's friends – and someone more than fine with not being found. "It reunites the brothers, and they have a united front," he added. But what if Colter learns about that file? Hartley believes that the brothers have a strong enough bond now to get them through it. "Whatever Russell is doing, whatever secrets he's keeping from Colter, he's doing it to protect Colter. And I think Colter's smart enough to realize that," he noted.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw Returns for Season 4

Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official during his panel session at Televerse 26 in August. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

Ackles checked in with fans on social media, sharing two images of himself along with a production sheet with "TRACKER" at the top to make it official. "After a long, much needed, summer break with the fam…it does feel good to be back on a set," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post. Colter's brother will be returning during the season's fifth episode – with Reid "hoping to bring him back for a larger block of episodes dealing with the fallout from the secret deal Russell made in the Season 3 finale."

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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