Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Talk S04E05 in New BTS Video

Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles checked in for a video interview with ET during the filming of CBS's Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know."

Article Summary Tracker stars Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles preview S04E05: "Need to Know" in a new ET behind-the-scenes video.

Colter reunites with brother Russell as a kidnapping case pulls the Shaw brothers into a dangerous cover-up.

Hartley and Ackles discuss filming an elevator fight, surviving a SoCal heat wave, and their longtime friendship.

Sofia Pernas also joins the interview, teasing her expanded Tracker Season 4 role and what's ahead this season.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker returns tonight with S04E05: "Need to Know," as the search for a kidnapped military contractor's wife and daughter brings a surprise reunion between Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey). With only hours to go until the highly anticipated episode hits our screens, Hartley and Ackles offered Entertainment Tonight an extended behind-the-scenes visit to talk up the episode and what's still to come this season. Along with a look at an elevator fight scene being filmed, Hartley and Ackles discuss what it was like filming during a Southern California heat wave, their longtime friendship, and how their soap opera roots helped shape their careers. Later in the interview, Sofia Pernas joins the conversation, teasing her expanded role this season and sharing what she enjoys about filming in Los Angeles.

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" & S04E06: "Blind Spot" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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