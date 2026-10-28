Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley on S04 Changes; Teases Jensen Ackles' Return

Checking in with CBS Mornings, Tracker star Justin Hartley discussed Season 4 changes, the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw, and more.

Article Summary Justin Hartley previews Tracker Season 4 on CBS Mornings, teasing bigger action, a Los Angeles move, and new energy.

Tracker Episode 5, "Need to Know," reunites Colter with Russell Shaw as Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles team up.

Hartley hints the Shaw family reunion in Tracker Season 4 brings high-stakes drama as Colter and Russell chase a cover-up.

Tracker Episode 6, "Blind Spot," sends Colter on another dangerous case as the season’s momentum and conspiracies build.

Ahead of this weekend's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, Hartley headed on over to CBS Mornings to talk up the fourth season and drop a tease or two about this weekend's family reunion. In S04E05: "Need to Know," the case of a kidnapped military contractor's wife and daughter finds Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey), teaming up to track them down. We've added Hartley's interview to our overall Season 4 preview below, where he also discusses the move to Los Angeles, the season becoming more physical, and (of course) some words about Colter and Russell reuniting.

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" & S04E06: "Blind Spot" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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