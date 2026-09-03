Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley Series Gets Season 4 Teaser-Trailer, Key Art

Check out the new teaser-trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker Season 4.

Article Summary CBS released a new Tracker Season 4 teaser-trailer and key art ahead of the hit Justin Hartley drama’s October 4 return.

Tracker Season 4 premiere “Safe Harbor” sends Colter into a dangerous Port of Los Angeles criminal operation.

Justin Hartley confirmed Jensen Ackles returns in Tracker Season 4 as Russell Shaw, with the brothers teaming up again.

Tracker Season 4 also adds guest star Sarah Jane Morris in a tense case tied to a Pacific Crest Trail attack.

With CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker set to kick off "CBS Premiere Week" on Sunday, October 4th, the network has been dropping some early looks at what's to come. That continued today with the release not just of new key art but also of a teaser/trailer for the fourth season. In addition, we have an overview and a first-look image for S04E01: "Safe Harbor," as well as some intel on a very familiar face returning…

With the hit series returning on Sunday, October 4th, here's a look at the teaser/trailer for the fourth season of CBS's Tracker:

@trackercbs There's no task too big for Colter Shaw. Catch the Season 4 premiere of Tracker Sunday, October 4, on @cbstv and streaming on @paramountplus, part of CBS Premiere Week. TrackerCBS Trailer JustinHartley ♬ original sound – trackercbs – trackercbs

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

As much as his return might seem a no-brainer on a number of levels – especially with the question marks between him and his brother after last season, Hartley made it official near the end of August: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) would be returning for the fourth season as Russell Shaw, Colter's (Hartley) brother. Ackles checked in with fans on social media, sharing two images of himself along with a production sheet with "TRACKER" at the top to make it official. "After a long, much needed, summer break with the fam…it does feel good to be back on a set," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post.

Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official during his panel session at Televerse 26 in August. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

CBS's Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!