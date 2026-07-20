Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Justin Hartley to Talk Season 4, LA Move at Televerse 26

Tracker star/EP Justin Hartley is set to talk Season 4, moving to Los Angeles, and more during the Television Academy's Televerse 26.

Article Summary Tracker star and EP Justin Hartley will headline a Televerse 26 conversation in Los Angeles, running August 14-16.

Hartley is set to discuss Tracker Season 4, the CBS hit's success, and the production move to Los Angeles.

The Televerse 26 session also promises clues about what's next for Colter Shaw when Tracker returns this fall.

Jensen Ackles says he still dips in and out of Tracker Season 4, teasing Russell Shaw's return may be a matter of when.

With Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker set to return as part of "CBS Premiere Week" in October, word came down earlier this month that filming on the fourth season was officially underway. Now, it looks like fans may get a chance to get some early intel on what's ahead, courtesy of the Television Academy's Televerse 26. Running August 14th-16th in Los Angeles, the three-day event gives attendees a deep dive into some of their favorite shows – with insights from the folks who make the magic happen. Along with discussing the show's growing success and move to Los Angeles, the official overview below also teases "what's next for his character Colter Shaw."

Tracker: A Conversation with Justin Hartley: Join Tracker star and executive producer Justin Hartley (This Is Us, Smallville) for an exclusive conversation about CBS's breakout hit, the show's continued success, bringing production to Los Angeles for its upcoming fourth season, and what's next for his character Colter Shaw. Hartley plays the lone-wolf survivalist and expert tracker Shaw, who travels the country as a reward seeker, using his unique skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve complex mysteries—all while navigating the fractures within his own family. Tracker returns this fall on CBS.

Could the fourth season bring the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw? Based on how the previous season wrapped up and with all the interesting storylines still left dangling, it would seem more a matter of when he returns than if he returns. During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

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