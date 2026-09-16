Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Kathleen Robertson Confirms Maxine Returning for Season 4

Kathleen Robertson (Reacher) confirmed that Maxine returns during CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 4.

Article Summary Kathleen Robertson confirms Maxine is returning for Tracker Season 4, revealing she has already filmed new scenes.

Robertson says Tracker Season 4 moved production from Vancouver back to Los Angeles, boosting local industry jobs.

Tracker Season 4 premieres October 4, with Episode 1, "Safe Harbor," sending Colter into danger at the Port of LA.

Season 4 casting updates also include Michael Malarkey in a recurring role and Sarah Jane Morris guest starring.

Earlier today, we learned that Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) had joined the cast in a recurring guest star role (more on that below). Now, we're getting the heads up that another familiar face will be returning for the fourth season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. During an interview with Deadline Hollywood about the fourth season finale of Prime Video's Reacher, Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning this season.

"It's really fun. We actually filmed last season in Vancouver, and then of course, I'm sure you saw in the trades, all the excitement over it moving back to LA. So, it was like a big thing that they really wanted to bring it back to Los Angeles and obviously help create more jobs for LA and for the industry there, which has been great," Robertson shared when asked what working with the Tracker team is like, especially after the move to Los Angeles. "So yeah, this new season's filming in Los Angeles, and I've been back and done a few of those now. The season just started back like a month ago. So yeah, I will be popping up again on that show."

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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