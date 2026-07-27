Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, ghosts, Marshals, tracker

Tracker, Marshals, Ghosts & More: CBS Releases Fall Premiere Dates

CBS released the Fall premiere dates for Tracker, Marshals, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, the two Ghosts holiday specials, and more.

Article Summary CBS has set its Fall 2026 premiere dates, locking in return plans for Tracker, Marshals, Elsbeth, NCIS, CIA, and more.

CBS Sundays bring back 60 Minutes, Marshals, and Tracker, while Mondays shift FBI and CIA earlier for a stronger drama block.

CBS rolls out an all-NCIS Tuesday, plus Survivor and The Amazing Race on Wednesday and new Thursday comedies and dramas.

CBS also confirmed Ghosts holiday specials, with a Halloween event on October 29 and a Ghostmas two-episode special on December 10.

Over the past few weeks, we've been piecing together the return dates for a number of your favorite CBS shows based on teasers that hit social media, beginning with the ones for the upcoming second season of CBS and Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue and the 24th season of the long-running NCIS. Now, we have all of the official information you need directly from CBS – including premiere/return dates for Tracker, Marshals, NCIS, CIA, Elsbeth, Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, Fire Country, Cupertino, Eternally Yours, and more – including the dates for the two Ghosts holiday specials.

CBS'S FALL PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES: 2026-2027

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th: CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM (8:30 PM for the season premiere), Tracker at 9:00 PM (9:30 PM for the season premiere), and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we could be looking at October 22nd or 29th, though the 29th would be much more fitting. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th or 17th, though we're leaning toward the 17th for the same reason as the Halloween Special.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Fall 2026 Holiday Specials

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29TH: Halloween two-episode special

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10TH: "Ghostmas" two-episode special

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