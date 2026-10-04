Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, tracker

Tracker & Marshals Reminder: Season Premieres Get Late Start Tonight

REMINDER: Due to the NFL, tonight's season premieres of CBS's Tracker and Marshals will kick off half an hour later than usual in the east.

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 and Marshals Season 2 premiere tonight on CBS, but both start 30 minutes later in the East due to NFL coverage.

Tracker S04E01 "Safe Harbor" is now set for 9:30-10:30 pm ET, with the Pacific feed remaining on its usual 9:00-10:00 pm PT slot.

Marshals S02E01 "All Hat No Cattle" airs at 8:30-9:30 pm ET, though NFL overtime could still push CBS even later tonight.

Tracker returns with Colter chasing a missing father at the Port of Los Angeles as CBS Premiere Week kicks off in primetime.

The good news? "CBS Premiere Week" kicks off tonight with the fourth-season return of Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and the second-season return of Luke Grimes-starring Marshals. But there's a catch – one that we wanted to remind everyone about. Because of the NFL schedule, CBS's programming will air half an hour late. That means Marshals S02E01: "All Hat No Cattle" will run 8:30-9:30 pm ET/8:00-9:00 pm PT, and Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor" will run 9:30-10:30 pm ET/9:00-10:00 pm PT. Of course, with the NFL, you never know what might go down with overtime – but for now, those are the start times for tonight.

Marshals S02E01 Tracker S04E01 Previews

Marshals Season 2 Episode 1: "All Hat No Cattle" – When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab. A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Christopher Chulack.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

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