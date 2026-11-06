Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Offers Early Look at November 29th's S04E08: "Hide and Seek"

Check out an early look at November 29th's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, S04E08: "Hide and Seek."

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker isn't letting up when it comes to making sure fans get some early looks at what's still to come this season. And what a coincidence, because that's exactly what we have to share with you in our updated Season 4 rundown below. After checking out the official overview, images, and trailer for S04E06: "Blind Spot," and the official overview and images for S04E07: "That's the Job" (with guest star Josh Holloway), make sure to check out the official overview and first-look image from November 29th's S04E08: "Hide and Seek."

Tracker Season 4: S04E06 – S04E08 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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