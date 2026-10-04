Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Returns Tonight! Our Season 4 Ep. 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

With CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker returning tonight, here's our S04E01: "Safe Harbor" preview and our look at the next two episodes.

Article Summary Tracker returns tonight on CBS with Season 4 Episode 1, “Safe Harbor,” kicking off CBS Premiere Week in high-stakes style.

In Tracker S04E01, Colter hunts for a missing father and uncovers a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles.

Get the official Tracker Season 4 premiere overview plus sneak peeks at “Safe Harbor” before tonight’s Justin Hartley-led return.

The preview also looks ahead to Tracker Episodes 2 and 3, “Switchback” and “Original Parts,” arriving on October 11 and 18.

Tonight's the night, people! The first night of "CBS Premiere Week" brings the Season 4 premiere of Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. In S04E01: "Safe Harbor," Colter's (Hartley) search for a missing father sends him headlong into a criminal operation working out of the Port of Los Angeles. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks at tonight's season opener, we also have a look ahead to October 11th's S04E02: "Switchback" and October 18th's S04E03: "Original Parts."

Tracker Season 4: S04E01 – S04E03 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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