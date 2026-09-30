Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Showrunner Elwood Reid on Season 4 tackling the mystery surrounding Mel's mom, and how Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw could play a part.

Article Summary Tracker showrunner Elwood Reid says Season 4 will dig into the mystery of Mel Day’s murdered mother.

Reid teases Jensen Ackles’ Russell Shaw could help solve Mel’s family mystery, depending on his schedule.

With Mel now a series regular, Tracker Season 4 aims to deepen character backstories without turning soapy.

Tracker Season 4 also previews Episodes 1-3, including cases at the Port of LA, on a hiking trail, and in Texas.

With CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker returning for its fourth season in just a matter of days, Reid still had a ten-ton tease to drop about what fans can expect – and it might very well involve Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, Rules of Prey, The Boys: Vought Rising) Russell Shaw. With Cassady McClincy Zhang's Melanie "Mel" Day getting the bump up to a series regular with Season 4, the showrunner revealed that the mystery surrounding the murder of her mother, an Army logistics officer, will be addressed.

"We're going to go there. So we're building that story," Reid shared, adding, "knock wood, that could potentially be a good story for Russell to come and get involved in." To be clear, that's not a confirmation that Ackles will be involved in the storyline, with Reid noting that Ackles' schedule will be a factor. "When you move into later seasons of a show, people view this as a family," Reid explained about the show looking to spotlight members of the show's universe. "So you want to unwind more of these characters, personalize a little bit more. Not in a soapy, cheesy way, but in a way that can, I think, serve the kind of stories that 'Tracker' does."

Tracker Season 4: S04E01 – S04E03 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!