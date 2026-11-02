Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04: LOST Star Josh Holloway Set for November 22nd Episode

Josh Holloway (LOST) will guest star in the November 22nd episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S04E07: "That's the Job."

Article Summary Josh Holloway will guest star in Tracker Season 4 Episode 7, "That's the Job," airing on CBS on November 22.

The LOST alum plays Luke Kelsol, a fellow tracker whose ruthless, money-first style puts him at odds with Colter Shaw.

When Luke’s latest assignment collides with Colter’s case, Tracker sets up an uneasy partnership with high stakes.

Also ahead, Tracker Episode 6, "Blind Spot," follows Colter and Reenie as a missing-person search reveals a conspiracy.

Fans of ABC's LOST are going to want to pay particularly close attention to the November 22nd episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, S04E07: "That's the Job." On Monday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Josh Holloway will guest star as Luke Kelsol, who shares the same profession as Colter – except he's a bit more "me"-minded. When he takes on a job, he doesn't care who the target is or why someone's looking for them – as long as the money is right. When Luke's current assignment becomes entwined with Colter's, the two become uneasy partners.

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot" & S04E07: "That's the Job" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – Written by and directed by

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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