Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E01 "Safe Harbor": Check Out New Season 4 Premiere Images

Check out the new image gallery that was released for the return of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S04E01: "Safe Harbor."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 premieres with “Safe Harbor,” as Colter probes a missing father case tied to a criminal port operation.

CBS has released a new Tracker Season 4 Episode 1 gallery, adding fresh looks at the October 4 return.

Justin Hartley confirmed Jensen Ackles returns in Tracker Season 4 as Russell Shaw, with his comeback set for Episode 5.

Season 4 updates also include Sarah Jane Morris guest starring and Cassady McClincy Zhang joining as a series regular.

As we inch closer to the fourth season return of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, we've been getting previews and updates over the past few weeks about what Season 4 will have to offer (which we've updated below). Now, we have an official image gallery to add to the first-look image that went live earlier this month for the Season 4 premiere, S04E01: "Safe Harbor." Here's a look:

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw Returns for Season 4

As much as his return might seem a no-brainer on a number of levels – especially with the question marks between him and his brother after last season, Hartley made it official near the end of August: Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) would be returning for the fourth season as Russell Shaw, Colter's (Hartley) brother. Ackles checked in with fans on social media, sharing two images of himself along with a production sheet with "TRACKER" at the top to make it official. "After a long, much needed, summer break with the fam…it does feel good to be back on a set," Ackles wrote as the caption to his post. Colter's brother will be returning during the season's fifth episode – with Reid "hoping to bring him back for a larger block of episodes dealing with the fallout from the secret deal Russell made in the Season 3 finale."

Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official during his panel session at Televerse 26 in August. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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