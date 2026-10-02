Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor" Sneak Peek: Colter Takes On a New Case

Returning Sunday night, CBS released a sneak peek at the Season 4 premiere of Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S04E01: "Safe Harbor."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 premieres Sunday on CBS, and a new sneak peek teases Colter Shaw's next high-stakes missing-person case.

In Tracker S04E01, "Safe Harbor," Randy brings Colter a lead on a missing father tied to a dangerous Port of Los Angeles operation.

CBS also released the official Tracker Season 4 Episode 1 overview, confirming the premiere is written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell.

Beyond "Safe Harbor," early previews reveal Tracker Episodes 2 and 3, "Switchback" and "Original Parts," with two new cases ahead.

With only days to go until CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker returns for its fourth season, who's in the mood for a sneak peek? We hope you are, because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. In the clip from S04E01: "Safe Harbor," Randy (Chris Lee) offers Colter (Hartley) the intel on a potential new case: a missing father. Along with a sneak peek, official overview, and image gallery for the season opener, we also have official overviews and image galleries for S04E02: "Switchback" and S04E03: "Original Parts" for you to check out:

Tracker Season 4: S04E01 – S04E03 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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