Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E02: "Switchback" Preview: A Mother & Daughter Go Missing

Colter (Justin Hartley) tracks a missing mother and daughter in tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker. Here's a look at S04E02: "Switchback"...

Article Summary Tracker S04E02 "Switchback" sends Colter racing after a missing mother and daughter on the Pacific Divide Trail.

Colter’s latest Tracker case turns darker when he learns the vanished hikers were being stalked before disappearing.

The Tracker preview includes the official "Switchback" synopsis, trailer, and key guest star details for tonight’s episode.

CBS’s Tracker also offers early story details for S04E03 "Original Parts" and S04E04 "Purification."

Welcome back to our weekly looks at what's ahead this season with CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. In S04E02: "Switchback," Colter (Hartley) races to find a missing mother and daughter who were previously being stalked. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's chapter, we have official overviews and image galleries for October 18th's S04E03: "Original Parts" and (now) October 25th's S04E04: "Purification." And for those of you at home keeping score, that means we're waiting on a title, overview, and images for the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw in the season's fifth episode.

Tracker Season 4: S04E02 – S04E04 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes, and directed by Tori Garrett.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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