Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E04: "Purification" Images, Overview Released; E02 Promo

Along with a trailer for CBS's Tracker S04E02: "Switchback," we have an overview and image gallery for October 25th's S04E04: "Purification."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 gets a new CBS promo for Episode 2, "Switchback," as Colter hunts for a missing mother and daughter.

Tracker S04E04 "Purification" gets an official overview, with Colter pulled into a runaway teen case and dark abuse claims.

Tracker S04E03 "Original Parts" also gets a spotlight, sending Colter to Texas as Reenie faces an unexpected reunion.

Jensen Ackles’ Russell Shaw return gets teased as Tracker Season 4 builds toward the character’s fifth-episode comeback.

As we inch closer to the fifth-episode return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw, we have two updates to pass along for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. First up, we've added an episode trailer for October 11th's S04E02: "Switchback" to our Season 4 rundown below. In addition, we also have official overviews and image galleries for October 18th's S04E03: "Original Parts" and (now) October 25th's S04E04: "Purification." A missing woman and a runaway teen lead Colter (Hartley) into some dangerous territory as he looks to save them both.

Tracker Season 4: S04E02 – S04E04 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes, and directed by Tori Garrett.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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