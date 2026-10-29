Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know": Colter & Russell's Surprise Reunion

Justin Hartley shared a clip of Colter (Hartley) and Russell's (Jensen Ackles) surprise reunion during Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know."

Article Summary Justin Hartley shared a Tracker Season 4 Episode 5 clip teasing Colter Shaw’s surprise reunion with Russell Shaw.

Tracker S04E05 “Need to Know” teams Colter and Russell on a case involving a kidnapped contractor’s wife and daughter.

Hartley previewed Tracker’s latest season on Late Night with Seth Meyers, with the interview opening on Sunday’s action.

Tracker also offers a look ahead at S04E06 “Blind Spot,” as Colter and Reenie uncover a dangerous conspiracy.

It's not like every episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker isn't exciting, but the family reunion set for this weekend makes S04E05: "Need to Know" that much more special. The search for a kidnapped military contractor's wife and daughter sees Colter (Hartley) crossing paths – and teaming up – with his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey). Checking in with NBC's Late-Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, Hartley talked up the hit series and the changes this season – and before you ask, his interview kicked off with a brief clip of Sunday night's action. Here's a look at the official images released from Hartley's visit, followed by Hartley's one-on-one with late-night host Seth Meyers.

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" & S04E06: "Blind Spot" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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