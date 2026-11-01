Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Preview: Colter & Russell Reunion

Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw returns in tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, S04E05: "Need to Know." Here's your updated preview...

Article Summary Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" brings Jensen Ackles back as Russell Shaw for a major reunion with Colter.

Colter and Russell team up when a military contractor’s wife and daughter are kidnapped, exposing a cover-up.

The Tracker preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peeks, and Justin Hartley interview highlights.

Also included: an early look at Tracker S04E06, "Blind Spot," as Reenie and Colter investigate a dangerous case.

In tonight's highly anticipated episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, S04E05: "Need to Know," the search for a kidnapped military contractor's wife and daughter sees Colter (Hartley) crossing paths – and teaming up – with his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey). With that in mind, we have an expanded preview that includes the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, Hartley's interviews from this past week, and more. And don't forget to check out the official overview and image gallery for S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" & S04E06: "Blind Spot" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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