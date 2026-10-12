Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Preview: Jensen Ackles' Russell Returns

We've got the overview and preview image for CBS's Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know," featuring the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw.

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 Episode 5, "Need to Know," brings Jensen Ackles back as Russell Shaw for a major brother team-up.

Colter investigates a kidnapping tied to a military contractor and finds Russell already chasing a connected lead.

The Shaw brothers join forces in Tracker S04E05 to expose a high-stakes cover-up with major consequences.

The preview also rounds up key Tracker Season 4 details, including official overviews for Episodes 3, 4, and 5.

We learned over the summer that Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw would be back for the fifth episode of the fourth season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker – with Reid and Hartley making it clear that they hope to have him back for more episodes later in the season. For now, we've got some early intel on November 1st's S04E05: "Need to Know" to pass along (including a first-look image and official overview – all waiting for you below), as well as a look back at our previous coverage:

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4: S04E03 – S04E05 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes, and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!