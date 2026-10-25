Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" Trailer: Jensen Ackles' Russell Returns

Here's the trailer for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know," featuring the return of Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw.

Article Summary Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" trailer is here as Colter tackles a kidnapping tied to a dangerous cover-up.

Jensen Ackles returns as Russell Shaw, teaming with Colter as the brothers chase a lead on the abducted family.

CBS reveals the official Tracker episode overview, plus key guest stars and creative team for "Need to Know."

Tracker also offers an early preview of S04E06, "Blind Spot," with Reenie and Colter drawn into a conspiracy.

With a new episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker having just wrapped, we wanted to pass along the latest look at what's ahead with S04E05: "Need to Know." The case of a kidnapped military contractor's wife and daughter leads Colter (Hartley) and his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey), to team up and track them down. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we've included the recently released promo trailer, as well as links to our recent coverage about Ackles' return. In addition, we have an early look at November 15th's episode, S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know" & S04E06: "Blind Spot" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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