Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot" Overview, Images Released; S04E04 Trailer

Along with the trailer for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E04: "Purification," we look at November 15th's S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 gets a new S04E04 trailer, teasing Colter’s urgent search in “Purification.”

Tracker S04E06 “Blind Spot” reveals Reenie turning to Colter to find her mentor’s estranged daughter.

The Tracker Episode 6 case spirals into a dangerous conspiracy, raising the stakes for Colter and Reenie.

Tracker also spotlights S04E05 “Need to Know,” with Jensen Ackles returning as Russell Shaw for a cover-up case.

Less than a day after the latest episode, CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker is back with a brand-new look at what's still to come this season. To kick things off, we've added a trailer to the official overview and image gallery for S04E04: "Purification." Following the official overview and image gallery for November 1st's S04E05: "Need to Know" – featuring the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey) Russell Shaw – we've just added the official overview and image gallery for November 15th's S04E06: "Blind Spot." Here's a look:

Tracker Season 4: S04E04 – S04E06 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes, and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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