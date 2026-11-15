Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot": Reenie Needs Colter for a Special Case

Reenie turns to Colter for help in CBS's Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot." Plus, we look at S04E07: "That's the Job" and S04E08: "Hide and Seek."

In CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot," Reenie (Fiona Rene) turns to Colter (Hartley) to help find her mentor's estranged daughter. But it doesn't take long before Colter realizes that the woman's disappearance is tied to a large – and deadly – conspiracy. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, promo trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode. Following that, check out overviews and images for S04E07: "That's the Job" (with guest star Josh Holloway) and S04E08: "Hide and Seek."

Tracker Season 4: S04E06 – S04E08 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Here's a special sneak peek posted on the show's Instagram account, and an additional sneak peek on Sunday)

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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