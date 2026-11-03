Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job": Meet Josh Holloway's Luke Kelsol

Josh Holloway (LOST) stars in the November 22nd episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S04E07: "That's the Job." Here's a look!

Article Summary Josh Holloway guest stars in Tracker Season 4 Episode 7, "That's the Job," as rival tracker Luke Kelsol.

Luke Kelsol shares Colter’s profession on Tracker, but his money-first mindset and loose morals make him dangerous.

When Luke’s latest assignment collides with Colter’s case, Tracker sets up an uneasy partnership with high stakes.

The preview also spotlights Tracker S04E06, "Blind Spot," as Reenie and Colter uncover a dangerous conspiracy.

After learning earlier this week that LOST star Josh Holloway was set to guest star in the November 22nd episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker, we've got your best look yet at S04E07: "That's the Job." Holloway's Luke Kelsol shares the same profession as Colter – except he's a bit more "me"-minded. When Kelsol takes on a job, he doesn't care who the target is or why someone's looking for them – as long as the money is right. When Luke's current assignment becomes entwined with Colter's (Hartley), the two become uneasy partners. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery, which we've added to our overall Season 4 rundown:

Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot" & S04E07: "That's the Job" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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