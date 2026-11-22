Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job" Preview: Has Colter Met His Match?

Check out our preview for CBS's Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job," and a look ahead to S04E08: "Hide and Seek" and S04E09: "The Retreat."

Article Summary CBS’s Tracker S04E07 “That’s the Job” pits Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw against Josh Holloway’s reckless rival tracker Luke.

Tracker’s new Episode 7 preview teases Colter facing an alt-version of himself, with Luke caring more about money than lives.

Tracker S04E08 “Hide and Seek” sends Colter after two missing children and an au pair as Reenie digs into Mel’s family tragedy.

Tracker S04E09 “The Retreat” gets a look ahead, while CBS’s Season 4 lineup keeps building out Colter’s next cases.

Welcome back to our pregame preview for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. Tonight, S04E07: "That's the Job" finds Colter (Hartley) meeting what could best be described as an alt-reality version of himself. Josh Holloway's (LOST) Luke Kelsol shares the same profession as Colter – just not necessarily the same motivations. For him, it's not about the assignment so much as what he's going to get paid for it. After checking out our updated look at tonight's episode, stick around for the official overviews and image galleries for November 29th's S04E08: "Hide and Seek" and S04E09: "The Retreat."

Tracker Season 4: S04E07 – S04E09 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 9: "The Retreat" –

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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