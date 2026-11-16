Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E07 Trailer: Can Colter Trust Josh Holloway's Luke Kelsol?

Check out Justin Hartley and Josh Holloway in action in the trailer for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker S04E07: "That's the Job."

Article Summary Tracker S04E07 trailer pits Colter Shaw against rival tracker Luke Kelsol, with Josh Holloway bringing danger and mystery.

Luke Kelsol shares Colter’s profession but chases paydays over principles, setting up a tense and uneasy Tracker team-up.

That’s the Job sends Colter to a South Carolina inn case where Luke’s reckless methods put innocent lives at risk.

Tracker also offers an early S04E08 preview, as Colter races to find two missing children and their vanished au pair.

If you're a fan of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker and ABC's LOST, we have a feeling you're going to like what's going down. In S04E07: "That's the Job," Josh Holloway guest stars as Luke Kelsol, who shares the same profession as Colter – just not necessarily the same motivations. When he takes on a job, he doesn't care who the target is or why someone's looking for them – as long as the money is right. But when Luke's current assignment becomes entwined with Colter's, the two become uneasy partners – as you're about to see in the episode trailer, which we've added to the official overview and image gallery. Following that, check out an early look at S04E08: "Hide and Seek."

Tracker Season 4: S04E07 & S04E08 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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