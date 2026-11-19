Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S04E08: "Hide and Seek," S04E09: "The Retreat" Images Released

Check out image galleries and more for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E08: "Hide and Seek" and S04E09: "The Retreat."

Article Summary CBS’s Tracker rolls out new looks at Season 4 Episodes 8 and 9, with “Hide and Seek” set to air on November 29.

Tracker S04E08 sends Colter racing to find two missing children and their au pair after they vanish from a Maryland home.

Tracker also pushes Reenie deeper into Mel’s family tragedy, as she calls in a favor to probe Mel’s mother’s death.

Before that, Tracker S04E07 pits Justin Hartley’s Colter against Josh Holloway’s rival tracker Luke and his reckless methods.

It looks like CBS is in the gift-giving mood – and that's a very good thing if you're a fan of Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. This weekend's S04E07: "That's the Job" finds Josh Holloway (LOST) guest-starring as Luke Kelsol, a man who shares the same profession as Colter (Hartley) – just not necessarily the same motivations. But what about after this Sunday? We're glad you asked because not only do we have the official overview and image gallery for November 29th's S04E08: "Hide and Seek," we also have the image gallery for S04E09: "The Retreat."

Tracker Season 4: S04E07 – S04E09 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 76: "That's the Job" – When Colter is hired to locate the owner of a small South Carolina Inn, the search puts him at odds with rival tracker Luke (Josh Holloway), whose reckless methods and questionable morals have put innocent lives at risk. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 9: "The Retreat" –

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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