Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Sarah Jane Morris Set to Guest Star During Season 4

CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has cast Sarah Jane Morris (NCIS, The Pitt) as a Season 4 guest star. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 adds Sarah Jane Morris as guest star Leanne, a hiker attacked while seeking help for her injured daughter.

Morris’ Tracker role centers on a Pacific Crest Trail memorial hike that turns dangerous after Kayla suffers an ankle injury.

Justin Hartley will spotlight Tracker Season 4 at Televerse 26, teasing Colter Shaw’s next chapter and the move to Los Angeles.

Jensen Ackles says he still dips in and out of Tracker, fueling hopes that Russell Shaw could return in Season 4.

As filming continues on the fourth season of Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker ahead of its return as part of October's "CBS Premiere Week," we've got some casting news to pass along. In the latest edition of Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" (which you should definitely be checking out), Mitovich shared exclusively that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star during the fourth season. According to the report, Morris' Leanne is "a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant."

Running August 14th-16th in Los Angeles, Television Academy's Televerse 26 gives attendees a deep dive into some of their favorite shows – with insights from the folks who make the magic happen. Along with discussing the show's growing success and move to Los Angeles, the official overview below also teases "what's next for his character Colter Shaw""

Tracker: A Conversation with Justin Hartley: Join Tracker star and executive producer Justin Hartley (This Is Us, Smallville) for an exclusive conversation about CBS's breakout hit, the show's continued success, bringing production to Los Angeles for its upcoming fourth season, and what's next for his character Colter Shaw. Hartley plays the lone-wolf survivalist and expert tracker Shaw, who travels the country as a reward seeker, using his unique skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve complex mysteries—all while navigating the fractures within his own family. Tracker returns this fall on CBS.

Could the fourth season bring the return of Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw? Based on how the previous season wrapped up and with all the interesting storylines still left dangling, it would seem more a matter of when he returns than if he returns. During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

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