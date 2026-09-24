Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4: Check Out S04E03: "Original Parts" Images & Overview

We just added the official overview and images for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker S04E03: "Original Parts" to our Season 4 rundown - here's a look!

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 gets a new preview as CBS reveals the official overview for S04E03, "Original Parts."

Original Parts follows Colter to a deserted Texas town to find a woman who vanished after fighting with her husband.

Michael Malarkey makes his Tracker debut as Adam, a private investigator tied to Reenie’s past and possible future.

The update also rounds up Tracker Season 4 details for S04E01 "Safe Harbor" and S04E02 "Switchback."

With only ten days to go until CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker returns for its fourth season as part of "CBS Premiere Week" (October 4th, to be precise), we've got another update to our Season 4 preview to pass along. Along with S04E01: "Safe Harbor" and S04E02: "Switchback," we've added the official overview and image gallery for October 18th's S04E03: "Original Parts." The headline for this one: Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) kicks off his recurring run as Adam. Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future.

Tracker Season 4: S04E01 – S04E03 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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