Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4 E03: "Original Parts" Preview: Colter Heads to Texas

Along with our preview for CBS's Tracker S04E03: "Original Parts," we also have a look at S04E04: "Purification" and S04E05: "Need to Know."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 Episode 3, “Original Parts,” sends Colter to a deserted Texas town to find a missing woman.

Reenie faces her past in Tracker S04E03 when an unexpected reunion with old friend Adam Shevlin changes things.

Tracker Season 4 also previews Episode 4, “Purification,” as Colter probes a dark abuse case tied to a runaway.

Episode 5, “Need to Know,” brings back Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw for a high-stakes Tracker brother team-up.

Welcome back to our weekly look at CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. In S04E03: "Original Parts," Colter (Hartley) heads to a deserted Texas town to track a missing woman, while a reunion with an old friend finds Reenie (Fiona Rene) reflecting on her past. After checking out our updated preview for tonight's episode, check out the official overviews and image galleries for S04E04: "Purification" and S04E05: "Need to Know" – featuring the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey) Russell Shaw.

Tracker Season 4: S04E03 – S04E05 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 3: "Original Parts" – Colter gets hired to track down a woman who disappeared after an argument with her husband in a deserted Texas town. Meanwhile, an unexpected reunion with an old friend, Adam Shevlin (Michael Malarkey), leaves Reenie revisiting her past. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes, and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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