Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Image, Overview Released

Check out the official overview and preview image for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 premieres October 4 on CBS, kicking off the new season with Episode 1, “Safe Harbor.”

In Tracker S04E01, Colter Shaw investigates a missing father and uncovers a dangerous operation at the Port of LA.

“Safe Harbor” is written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, with Joel Novoa directing the season opener.

Tracker Season 4 also brings back Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw, with Sarah Jane Morris set for a guest role.

CBS is getting everybody ready for October's big premiere week with an early look at the opening episodes to a number of shows, including the fourth season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. Along with an overview of S04E01: "Safe Harbor," we've also included a first-look image – with the hit series set to return on October 4th.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

CBS's Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn.

Along with the news that Jensen Ackles would be returning as Russell Shaw, we also learned that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th: CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 Minutes at 7:00 PM, Marshals at 8:00 PM, Tracker at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th: Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by Harlan Coben's Final Twist at 10:00 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6th: The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: New York (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: Origins moving to 10:00 PM.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7th: Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of Survivor at 8:00 PM, followed by The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th: Two new shows join the night. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8:00 PM, followed by new comedy Eternally Yours at 8:30 PM, then Elsbeth at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series Cupertino at 10:00 PM.

"Ghosts" Halloween & "Ghostmas" Specials: For the Halloween Special, we're looking at October 29th. For the "Ghostmas" Special, we're thinking December 10th.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th: The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged, with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: Sheriff Country at 8:00 PM, Fire Country at 9:00 PM, and Boston Blue at 10:00 PM.

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