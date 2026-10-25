Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4: Here's Your Updated S04E04: "Purification" Preview

Along with a preview for CBS's Tracker S04E04: "Purification," we've got early looks at S04E05: "Need to Know" and S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 Episode 4 “Purification” preview teases Colter’s search for a missing woman and runaway teen.

Official Tracker S04E04 details include the episode synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and creative team credits.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5 “Need to Know” brings back Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw for a cover-up case.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6 “Blind Spot” sees Reenie and Colter uncover a dangerous conspiracy during a search.

With a new episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker hitting tonight, we've got a look at what's ahead with S04E04: "Purification." This week, Colter (Hartley) tracks a woman who went missing and the teen she was helping before she disappeared. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for overviews and images for S04E05: "Need to Know" – featuring the return of Jensen Ackles' (Supernatural, The Boys: Vought Rising, Rules of Prey) Russell Shaw – and S04E06: "Blind Spot."

Tracker Season 4: S04E04 – S04E06 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 4: "Purification" – When a woman disappears after helping a terrified teenage runaway, Colter uncovers a disturbing case of abuse and embarks on a desperate search to save them both. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 5: "Need to Know" – After a military contractor's wife and daughter are kidnapped, Colter discovers Russell (Jensen Ackles) is investigating a related lead. The Shaw brothers join forces to uncover a high-stakes cover-up. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Brian McCauley Johnson & Jai Franklin Sarki, and directed by David M. Barrett.

Tracker Season 4: Jensen Ackles Returning for Episode 5 – And More?

Tracker: Jensen Ackles' Russell Shaw Returns in a "Big Way": Hartley

Tracker: Jensen Ackles May Be "Back For a Few" S04 Episodes: Hartley

Tracker S04: Jensen Ackles' Russell Could Help Solve Mel Mystery: Reid

Tracker Season 4 Episode 6: "Blind Spot" – When Reenie enlists Colter's help to locate her mentor's estranged daughter, the search uncovers a dangerous conspiracy. Written by Travis Donnelly & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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