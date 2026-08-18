Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker Season 4: Justin Hartley Confirms Jensen Ackles/Russell Return

During Televerse 26, Tracker star/EP Justin Hartley confirmed that Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) is returning for Season 4.

Article Summary Justin Hartley confirmed at Televerse 26 that Jensen Ackles will return as Russell Shaw in Tracker Season 4.

Hartley said Ackles is joining Tracker filming next week, making Russell’s long-expected Season 4 return official.

Tracker Season 4 will revisit the unresolved tension between Russell and Colter after last season’s brotherly fallout.

Ackles had teased he was waiting for Tracker’s call after Season 4 started filming, and now that return is locked in.

Showrunner Elwood Reid wanted it to happen. Series star/EP Justin Hartley wanted it to happen. Jensen Ackles wanted it to happen – and made sure everyone knew he was ready for the call. Of course, we're talking about the chances of the Supernatural and The Boys star's Russell Shaw making a return during the fourth season of CBS's hit series Tracker. As much as his return might seem a no-brainer on a number of levels – especially with the question marks between Russell and his brother, Colter (Hartley), after last season. But these days, nothing is official until it's official – and Hartley made Ackles' Season 4 return official over the weekend during his panel session at Televerse 26. Before explaining what he likes and respects about Ackles and having him on set (check the clip out here and here), Hartley announced that he would be returning during the upcoming season and that he would be joining them for filming "next week." Apparently, Russell needs a favor from Colter, so the two team up to get Russell ("and one of his friends, too") out of the jam that he's in.

During Creation Entertainment's The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Toronto from over the summer, Ackles was asked about his upcoming projects. Admitting that he was looking to take "a nice little break" after "working pretty much non-stop for about two years." But he did remind the audience that "Vought Rising" was on the way "early next year," and that he does "dip in and out" of Tracker. After noting that filming on the fourth season had just gotten underway, Ackles added, "So, I'm waiting for the phone call." Here's a look at Ackles alongside Rob Benedict and Richard Speight during the main panel, with the Tracker comment included in Ackles' response about his future projects beginning at the 9:00 mark (and thanks to Robyn Phillips for posting the panel):

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

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