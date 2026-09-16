Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4: Michael Malarkey Joins Cast in Recurring Role

CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has cast Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent) in a recurring guest star role with a connection to Reenie.

Thanks to today's big CBS press day, we've got some casting news to pass along regarding the fourth season of Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" Preview

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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