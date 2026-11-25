Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4 Preview: S04E08: "Hide and Seek" Trailer Released

Along with a trailer for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E08: "Hide and Seek," we update December 6th's S04E09: "The Retreat."

Article Summary CBS released the Tracker Season 4 Episode 8 “Hide and Seek” trailer, with Colter racing to find two missing kids and their au pair.

Tracker S04E08 also pushes Reenie deeper into the mystery of Mel’s mother’s death, with Vincent Rodriguez III guest-starring.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 9 “The Retreat” hits December 6, sending Colter into the Sierra Nevada for a dangerous corporate case.

Tracker brings back Diego Klattenhoff for S04E09, while Reenie reconnects with sister Charlotte and faces more Adam fallout.

Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean we're going to take a break from previewing what's to come with CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker. With the hit series returning this Sunday, we've added a trailer to the overview and image gallery for S04E08: "Hide and Seek," in which Colter (Hartley) races the clock to find an au pair and two children who went missing. Meanwhile, Reenie (Fiona Rene) reaches out for a big assist with her investigation into the death of Mel's (Cassady McClincy Zhang) mother. Following that, we have the official overview and image gallery for December 6th's S04E09: "The Retreat."

Tracker Season 4: S04E08 & S04E09 Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 8: "Hide and Seek" – When two children and their au pair vanish from a wealthy Maryland family's home, Colter races against the clock to find them. Meanwhile, Reenie calls in a family favor while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mel's mother. Vincent Rodriguez III guest stars as David Klen. Written by Annakate Chappell & Neda Davarpanah and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 9: "The Retreat" – When a corporate wilderness retreat takes a dangerous turn in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Colter reunites with search-and-rescue expert Roger McLaren (Diego Klattenhoff) to search for the missing employees. Meanwhile, Reenie reconnects with her estranged sister Charlotte (Catherine Haena Kim) and confronts lingering questions about Adam (Michael Malarkey). Wallace Langham guest stars as Corwin Kastner. Catherine Haena Kim guest stars as Charlotte Greene. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Ryan O'Nan and directed by Larry Teng.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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