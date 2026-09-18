Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 4: S04E02: "Switchback" Overview, Images Released

Here's the official overview and image gallery released for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S04E02: "Switchback," set for October 11th.

Article Summary Tracker Season 4 gets a new preview as CBS releases the official overview for S04E02, “Switchback,” airing October 11.

In Tracker S04E02, Colter hunts for a missing mother and daughter after learning they were being stalked on a hike.

Tracker Season 4 also teases the October 4 premiere, “Safe Harbor,” centered on a dangerous case at the Port of Los Angeles.

“Switchback” features guest stars Erica Hernandez and Sarah Jane Morris, with writing by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O’Nan.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring and executive-producing Tracker isn't messing around. With less than three weeks to go until Season 4 kicks off as part of "CBS Premiere Week" (October 4th, to be precise), we've already been treated to the news that Jensen Ackles's Russell Shaw would be returning in the fifth episode. Then, we were treated to the overview and image gallery for the season opener, S04E01: "Safe Harbor." And now, we've updated our Season 4 preview below with the official overview and image gallery for October 11th's S04E02: "Switchback."

Tracker S04E01: "Safe Harbor" & S04E02: "Switchback" Previews

Tracker Season 4 Episode 1: "Safe Harbor" – Colter's search for a teenage boy's missing father leads him to a dangerous criminal operation at the Port of Los Angeles. Written by Alex Katnelson and Annakate Chappell, and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 4 Episode 2: "Switchback" – When a mother and daughter vanish while hiking the Pacific Divide Trail, Colter races to find them after discovering they were being stalked. Erica Hernandez guest stars as Becca, and Sarah Jane Morris guest stars as Leanne. Written by Travis Donnelly and Ryan O'Nan, and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

With the hit series set to return for its fourth season on October 4th, the news hit earlier this month that Sarah Jane Morris (Brothers and Sisters, NCIS, The Pitt) is set to guest star as Leanne, a woman who embarks on a hike along the Pacific Crest Trail with her daughter Kayla, to honor the memory of Leanne's late husband. When Kayla injures her ankle, Leanne leaves the trail to seek help, only to be knocked unconscious by an unseen assailant.

Michael Malarkey (The Night Agent, The Vampire Diaries) has been tapped for the recurring guest star role as Adam. Disarmingly handsome, intelligent, and sophisticated, but with a bit of a bad-boy undercurrent, Adam works as a private investigator for high-end law firms. He runs into Reenie (Fiona Rene), an old friend he hasn't seen in years, and their familiar banter brings questions about their history and possible future.

CBS's Tracker stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a skilled tracker and lone-wolf survivalist who crisscrosses the country searching for missing people and collecting rewards. Relying on his sharp instincts, unconventional expertise, and trusted team, Colter tackles dangerous cases, uncovers hidden truths, and brings answers to those with nowhere else to turn. In addition, Cassady McClincy Zhang (Mel) joins Hartley, Fiona Rene (Reenie), and Chris Lee (Randy) as one of the show's series regulars. Kathleen Robertson confirmed that Maxine will be returning during the fourth season. Produced by 20th Television, Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Alex Katsnelson, Travis Donnelly, and Ryan O'Nan serve as executive producers. Jeffrey Deaver serves as a producer.

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