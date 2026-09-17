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Tracker, SNL 52, Best Medicine & Helluva Boss: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, The Flash, Tracker, Boston Blue, SNL, Best Medicine, Helluva Boss, Scrubs, Crystal Lake & more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Season 4 updates, including Maxine’s return and Michael Malarkey joining.

South Park, The Flash, and Boston Blue headline a packed TV roundup with previews, reviews, casting news, and rumors.

SNL 52, Best Medicine, Helluva Boss, Scrubs, and The Traitors bring major trailers, renewals, and season teases.

From Survivor 51 and AEW Dynamite to Crystal Lake and Yellowjackets, today’s lineup spans TV’s biggest genres.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, South Park, The Flash: James Gunn & Grant Gustin, Tracker, Boston Blue, SNL 52, Marshals, Heated Rivalry, The Traitors, Best Medicine, Helluva Boss, Scrubs, The Hunting Wives, Crystal Lake, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, September 17th, 2026:

Yellowjackets Final Season Images: The Rescue Is Only The Beginning

South Park: Trump Included in New "South America" Season 29 Intro

South Park S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs": God, I Hate Randy

James Gunn, Grant Gustin & The Flash Rumor That Just Won't Die

South Park Returns Tonight with S29E01: "South American Biker Gangs"

Survivor 51 Preview: Jeff Probst Tours the New Tribal Council Set

Tracker: Kathleen Robertson Confirms Maxine Returning for Season 4

AEW Dynamite Preview: Ospreay vs Moxley Feud Heats Up

Boston Blue Season 2: Marg Helgenberger Joins Cast; New S02E01 Images

Tracker Season 4: Michael Malarkey Joins Cast in Recurring Role

2026 MTV VMAs Top Nominee Madonna Set to Open Show

Strange New Worlds Showrunner on TOS Inspiring Recent Kirk Episode

SNL 52: Saidah Belo-Osagie & Grace Reiter Set as Featured Players

Marshals Season 2: Jefferson White Reprising "Yellowstone" Character

Golden Axe: Matthew Rhys & Liam McIntyre Discuss Game, Humor & More

Heated Rivalry Adds Six to Season 2 Cast as Filming Continues

The Traitors Renewed for 3 Additional Seasons; Alan Cumming Returning

Best Medicine Season 2 BTS Preview, S02E01-S02E03 Images Released

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Trailer Includes First Soundtrack Single

Scrubs Season 2 Trailer Spotlights Dr. Cox's Health Crisis & More

Colbert, Kimmel, Give Captain America's Shield Back To The Gruenwalds

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Looking to Keep Things Wild: Cutter

Rooster S02: Steve Carell & Maximo Salas Hit Winning Shot (Now Drink)

Crystal Lake: Kane on Having OG "Friday the 13th" Composer Score Theme

Strange New Worlds: Wesley Worries About Doing Right by Shatner's Kirk

DC Studios, The Pitt, Crystal Lake & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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