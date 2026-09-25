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Tracker, Yellowjackets, Elsbeth & Sex Criminals: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Sex Criminals, SNL/SNL UK, Fire Country, Marshals, Boston Blue, Tracker, Yellowjackets, and more!

Article Summary Tracker leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a first look at Season 4 Episode 3, “Original Parts,” plus key CBS updates.

Get the latest on Elsbeth, Sex Criminals, NCIS: New York, Fire Country, Marshals, and Boston Blue in one roundup.

Yellowjackets final season previews new faces, while SNL and SNL UK deliver fresh promo and table read buzz.

Also on deck: Gorilla Grodd, Adventure Time, Doctor Who, Transformers, Taylor Swift, and major media news updates.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Elsbeth, Sex Criminals, NCIS: New York, SNL/SNL UK, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, Fire Country, Marshals, Boston Blue, Tracker, Yellowjackets, Transformers, Adventure Time, Taylor Swift & MTV VMAs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 25th, 2026:

Elsbeth S04E02 Images & Overview: New York Knicks' Anunoby Guest Stars

Sex Criminals EP Emily V. Gordon Shares Behind-the-Scenes "Things"

NCIS: New York: Check Out What's Ahead with S01E02: "Family Business"

SNL 52 Promos Find Jalen Brunson and KATSEYE Locked In & More

The People v. Gorilla Grodd: Sara Gilbert Reportedly Joins DCU Series

Fire Country: We've Got Your Early Look at S05E02: "Fire Under Fire"

AEW Dynamite and Collision Review: Going All Out Before All Out

Marshals Season 2: We've Got an Early Look at S02E02: "End of Watch"

Boston Blue: Check Out S02E02: "Ripple Effect" Images & Overview

Tracker Season 4: Check Out S04E03: "Original Parts" Images & Overview

Yellowjackets Final Season: S04 Images Offer "Who's Who" of New Faces

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Return to White House After Post-Ruling Delay

Elsbeth Season 4 Official Trailer Teases New Cases & Familiar Faces

Transformers: Wassung on Cullen's "Optimus Prime: Awakening" Goodbye

William Shatner, Starfleet Academy S02 Set to Rep Star Trek at NYCC

Adventure Time: Side Quests S02 Trailer: The Butt-Kicking Continues!

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: Sky Taps Oyelowo, Prettejohn as Leads

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Denied White House Access Despite Judge's Ruling

SNL UK Cast & Host Amelia Dimoldenberg Check In From Table Read

Doctor Who: The Satan Pit Extended Movie Cut Hits Theaters in November

Taylor Swift-Directed "Patient Zero" Music Video Set for 2026 MTV VMAs

Trump-Appointed Judge Reinstates CNN, MS NOW, Politico Press Access

AHS 13/Scream Queens, Daredevil: Born Again & SNL: BCTV Daily Dispatch

High Potential Season Three In The Daily LITG, 24th September 2026

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