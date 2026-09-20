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Transformers: Welker Reflects on Cullen and Optimus-Megatron Rivalry

Transformers star Frank Welker reflects on starting the franchise with the late Peter Cullen, the Optimus Prime-Megatron rivalry, and more.

Article Summary Frank Welker reflects on launching Transformers with Peter Cullen and why Megatron became a defining role.

Welker explains how Megatron’s voice evolved and why his clash with Optimus Prime gave Transformers its drama.

The Transformers star recalls shock at The Transformers: The Movie script killing Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Welker says Optimus Prime: Awakening and the 40th anniversary screenings celebrate Transformers old and new.

It's hard to believe that it's been over 40 years since Transformers premiered and helped revolutionize animation storytelling with the tale of an intergalactic robot war between the Autobots and Decepticons, as the conflict expanded to planet Earth, with the Decepticons looking to conquer humanity while the Autobots were their last line of defense. Frank Welker voiced Megatron, the leader of the Decepticons, while the late Peter Cullen voiced Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, as the two also voiced various other characters throughout the franchise, including the live-action films from Paramount. Welker, who spoke to PEOPLE to reflect on the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie (1986), said his role in the Hasbro franchise was a refreshing career highlight and that he played opposite and alongside Cullen, who passed away on August 26th.

Transformers Star Frank Welker Reflects on Franchise Start and Lifelong Friendship with Peter Cullen

When asked about what appealed to him about Megatron, Welker said playing a "big hunk of evil metal appealing because it was so different than most of the characters…Honestly, in the first season, I was just trying to get the flow of the show; there were a lot of characters, and I was playing both Autobots and Decepticons. I really felt I was growing into Megatron and developing the character, but it took time. It was my vocal and creative decision from the start. The studio did not change or wish to change anything about him…I think when the sound or voice of the character is your own creation, it makes it more meaningful and visceral."

As far as how Megatron contrasted with Optimus Prime, "Peter's big resonant voice, against my high scratchy thin voice, gave a dynamic vocal separation," Welker said, while adding his friendship was a "gift." "I think Prime being the ultimate hero and leader and having Megatron as the devious, evil opponent made good drama." Initially, the actor admitted that he and Cullen were taken aback when they were presented with the film's script that would kill both characters, especially with Prime. "I think the film confused us both as we read the script for the first time at the session," he admits. "We were surprised at the direction they were going with Optimus. So glad when Peter returned later in the TV series and took Prime forward…the rest is history."

The two are featured for the last time in their signature roles in Optimus Prime: Awakening, a 12-minute short that will complement a select number of the 1986 film screenings. "The new short and extras will enhance the experience for both old and new fans," Welker said. "When the lights go down, I hope the old fans find joy in remembering… for the new ones, welcome to the 'Transformers' universe." For more, you can check out the full interview. The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary is currently in theaters.

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