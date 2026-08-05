Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: trauma

Trauma: Richard Madden Set for Paramount+ Medical Action Drama Series

With production getting underway in October, Richard Madden (Bodyguard) has been tapped to lead Paramount+'s medical action drama, Trauma.

Article Summary Paramount+ has greenlit Trauma, a new medical action drama starring Richard Madden as an ER doctor under siege.

Trauma follows a former combat medic battling terrorists inside a London hospital during a deadly hostage crisis.

Geoff Bussetil writes Trauma, with Daniel Syrkin directing and Lionsgate, 42, Prime Video, and Paramount+ producing.

Trauma begins filming in October 2026, with Paramount+ eyeing a likely Fall 2027 debut for the thriller series.

Paramount+ has revealed a few new shows on the way this week, including a brand new drama series called Trauma, which has been greenlit for one season. This is a new medical action-thriller being produced by Lionsgate and 42, with Richard Madden (Game of Thrones, Bodyguard, Eternals) currently cast as the lead; no other cast members have been revealed yet. The show will see a London hospital taken over by terrorists, leaving Madden's character, a former combat medic and current ER doctor, to fight his way through the building to defuse the situation from within.

The show is created and being written by Geoff Bussetil (Slow Horses, Scoop, Skins), with Prime Video and Paramount+ co-producing the series. Daniel Syrkin (Tehran, MobLand) has been tapped to direct it, as well as Chrissy Skinns (A Spy Among Friends, The Last Kingdom) to produce, and 42's Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer. Madden, Syrkin, will also executive produce the series alongside 42's Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey. We have more preliminary details and a couple of quotes from the announcement for you here. The series will begin filming in October 2026, most likely aiming for a Fall 2027 launch.

Trauma Set To Film This October For Paramount+

When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts—and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve, and survival.

"Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global, and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience," said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. "Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can't wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse racing alongside his."

"This premium global series has come together through exceptional creative collaboration and innovative dealmaking," said Scott Herbst, EVP & Head of Scripted Development, Lionsgate Television. "Together with 42, we've assembled a best-in-class team of partners in Prime Video and Paramount+, and the result is a gripping, high-stakes series that showcases Geoff Bussetil's distinctive vision and Richard Madden's undeniable appeal. Trauma demonstrates what's possible when strong creative and distribution partners align behind ambitious, internationally resonant storytelling."

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