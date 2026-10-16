Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective: Antonio Banderas Joins Nicolas Cage for Season 5

With HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective set to start work in 2027, Antonio Banderas is joining Nicolas Cage in the Season 5 cast.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage appears set for True Detective Season 5 after publicly teasing his HBO role at New York Comic Con.

Antonio Banderas has reportedly joined True Detective Season 5, playing Rai Carcia opposite Cage’s Henry Logan.

Issa López’s new True Detective season is expected to begin production in 2027, with Jamaica Bay, New York as its setting.

Season 5 won’t directly continue Night Country, but HBO says it will feature key connections to Issa López’s last chapter.

"My agent's out there somewhere listening. You can only do so many movies back-to-back-to-back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don't do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I'm probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective. That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?" With those words, Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage pretty much made it official during New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier this month: he's set for the fifth season of HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective. On Friday, reports hit that Antonio Banderas (Above & Below, Pain and Glory) has also joined the cast, playing Rai Carcia to Cage's Henry Logan, with production on the fifth season set to get underway in 2027.

Previously, López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

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