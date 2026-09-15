Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective: HBO/HBO Max Exec on Season 5, Cage News: "Stay Tuned"

HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys had a very interesting response when asked about Showrunner Issa López's True Detective Season 5.

Article Summary Casey Bloys gave a cryptic True Detective Season 5 update after the Emmys, telling fans to “stay tuned.”

Asked if Nicolas Cage is still attached to True Detective Season 5, Bloys repeated the same teasing response.

Cage previously said nothing was concrete with Issa López, though he’d be thrilled to collaborate on the HBO series.

True Detective Season 5 is targeting 2027, with Jamaica Bay, NY set as the new setting and casting underway.

"I have no idea. I think they're working on the material, but I haven't heard about it in quite some time. I'm not signed on to anything; we're just talking. I like Issa López a lot, and would be thrilled to work with her, but nothing is concrete. And I've never seen the first season of 'True Detective,' but I've heard great things." That was what Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage had to share back in May while promoting Prime Video's Spider-Noir, when asked about the chance of him playing NY Detective Henry Logan during the fifth season of Showrunner Issa López's True Detective. To say things have been quiet regarding the future of the hit anthology series would be an understatement – but that might be about to change. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood after Monday night's 2026 Emmy Awards, HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys was asked for a status update on the season, with Bloys offering an interesting "Stay tuned on that as well" (repeating a response he had given on a different topic). For follow-up, Bloys was asked if Cage was still attached: "Stay tuned." With Spider-Noir not returning for a second season, it's possible that the gears on this began moving again.

Previously, López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

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