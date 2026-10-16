Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective: HBO Taps Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas for Season 5

We've got a teaser making it official: Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas are set for HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective Season 5.

Sure, Nicolas Cage (Spider-Noir) pretty much confirmed that he would be joining the upcoming season as Henry Logan during New York Comic Con 2026 earlier this month. Sure, media outlets reported earlier today that Antonio Banderas (Above & Below, Pain and Glory) had also joined the cast in the role of Rai Garcia. But you know how this works: nothing is official until it's really official. Well, it's official: Cage and Banderas have been cast in HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective, and we have an announcement teaser waiting for you below that retraces the show's four-season journey.

Here's the announcement teaser that went out on Friday, with production on HBO's True Detective Season 5 set for 2027:

Previously, López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

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