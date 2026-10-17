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True Detective, It: Welcome to Derry & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Afterlife with Archie, It: Welcome to Derry, True Detective, Mister Miracle, Scott Snyder, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary True Detective leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with HBO tapping Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas for Season 5.

It: Welcome to Derry returns with a Season 2 update teasing a different kind of Pennywise and more horror to come.

Doctor Who streaming deal chatter joins TV updates on Mister Miracle, Crystal Lake, Ghosts, NCIS: Origins, and more.

Afterlife with Archie, Scott Snyder, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, and Boston Blue round out a packed TV news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Afterlife with Archie, It: Welcome to Derry, Ghosts, Boston Blue, NCIS: Origins, Fire Country, True Detective, Sheriff Country, Mister Miracle, Crystal Lake, Absolute Batman Co-Creator Scott Snyder, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 17th, 2026:

SNL UK Host James Norton Has a Little Fun Ahead of This Weekend's Show — Scheduled

Afterlife with Archie Cameo Would Be "Cool," "Fun": Riverdale's KJ Apa

It: Welcome to Derry S02 Update: "Different Kind" of Pennywise & More

Montez Ford, WWE Sued Over Alleged Unwanted Contact

Ghosts Halloween Special Teaser Previews "Halloween 6: The Mirror"

Boston Blue Season 2 Ep. 2: "Ripple Effect" Preview: A Promising Lead

NCIS: Origins Showrunner Teases Gibbs/Tony Reunion; New S03E03 Images

Fire Country S05E02: "Fire Under Fire" Preview: Wildfire Fears & More

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Meets Randy Orton

True Detective: HBO Taps Nicolas Cage, Antonio Banderas for Season 5

Sheriff Country S02E02 Preview: Mickey Has Some "Family Trust" Issues

True Detective: Antonio Banderas Joins Nicolas Cage for Season 5

WHPS Katie Zacharia Didn't Even Last Long Enough to Be An SNL Sketch

Mister Miracle: James Gunn Confirms Hutcherson & Davis Casting

Crystal Lake Stars William Catlett & Devin Kessler Talk Prequel Series

Three's Company Celebrates 50th Anniversary: Reading, Guests & More

Absolute Batman Co-Creator Scott Snyder: Healthcare Trumps Flying Cars

Breaking Bad: Cranston, Paul, Gunn & More Pay Tribute to RJ Mitte

Looks Like Doctor Who Might Be Getting a Streaming "Deal" After All

Batman: TAS' Paul Dini Gets "The Fly" & "Wolfman" Vibes From Clayface

DC Studios Animation, Young Sheldon, SVU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

DCU Animated Series Slate In The Daily LITG, 16th October 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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