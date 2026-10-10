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True Detective: Nicolas Cage Set for Season 5? It Sure Sounds Like It

During an NYCC spotlight panel, Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage seemingly confirmed that he's set for the fifth season of HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage strongly hinted at joining True Detective Season 5 during a New York Comic Con spotlight panel.

Cage joked that his agent was listening before saying he thinks he might do a season of HBO’s True Detective.

HBO previously teased more True Detective Season 5 news was coming, making Cage’s comments even more notable.

Issa López’s new True Detective season is set in Jamaica Bay, with fresh characters, connections, and a 2027 debut.

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage made it about as official as it's going to get. He's set for the fifth season of HBO and Showrunner Issa López's True Detective. Cage made the announcement during a spotlight panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Saturday. "My agent's out there somewhere listening," Cage shared with the crowd. "You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don't do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I'm probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective," he added. "That's okay that I'm the first to announce that, right?"

Cage's announcement comes close to a month after (pre-Skydance merger) HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys teased that we should "Stay tuned" for more information on both the season and the casting.

Previously, López noted that the fifth season of the hit HBO anthology series will not be a direct continuation of "Night Country," but there will be some threads and connections – similar to how "Night Country" connected to the first season. In addition, López added that the fifth season will have "different characters, different placement, a lot of connections with NC, 'Night Country.'" In February 2025, HBO EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed during the premiere of HBO's The White Lotus Season 3 that the fifth season would hit screens in 2027. The location will be Jamaica Bay, NY, with Orsi adding, "Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with 'Night Country.' It's a different milieu [than Night Country] but just as powerful." Filming is expected to get underway in the upcoming months (with casting in its early stages – reportedly, with two male and one female lead). "I'm really excited about it. We have a small writers room going with Issa; she's excited," Orsi added. "We just gave notes on the first two episodes, the entire season. Honestly, I can't wait for this to go. It's all about casting and getting this ready."

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