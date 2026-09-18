Posted in: streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: cnn, MSNOW, Politico, trump

Trump Bans CNN, MSNOW, Politico From The White House Over Reporting

Donald Trump took to his version of social media to announce that CNN, MSNOW, and Politico are being banned from The White House.

In his latest effort to distract from the economic disaster he's made the country, Donald Trump took to his version of social media to announce that he was banning CNN, MSNOW, and Politico from The White House. Saying that it takes effect immediately, someone who was allegedly Trump posted that the ban was a "result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump continued, "Media Outlets shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow." Translation? Trump wants a network of propaganda machines that do nothing but feed his black hole of an ego. Of course, as many details on how the ban would be implemented were released as there were for Trump's health plan: zip. There's also the not-so-small matter of whether this could withstand a First Amendment legal challenge.

If the move sounds familiar, that's because it's the same one that Trump and his folks hit the Associated Press with back in February 2025. Because they refused to play along with Trump's "Gulf of Mexico" name game, Trump banned AP reporters from the Oval Office, Air Force One, and events involving a smaller press corps (with AP currently seeking relief in court via a lawsuit that's still pending). Looking at the bigger picture, we've seen Trump take legal action against outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and the BBC. Then, we have those press moments aboard Air Force One, before he departs, or at special events, where he takes cheap personal shots at reporters from ABC News, NBC News, and other outlets. And let's not forget Disney-owned ABC's First Amendment lawsuit, claiming that the FCC is retaliating against ABC News' coverage of Trump by ordering seven large stations to submit for early license renewal.

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