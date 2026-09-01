Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tulsa king

Tulsa King Returns on Oct. 16th; Season 4 Teaser, Images Released

Returning on October 16th, check out the official teaser and images for EP Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King Season 4.

Article Summary Paramount+ sets Tulsa King Season 4 premiere for October 16, bringing Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight back to Tulsa.

The official Tulsa King Season 4 teaser previews Dwight battling new threats as he pushes to legitimize his empire.

Season 4 finds Dwight facing corrupt politicians, dangerous enemies, and a devastating personal loss from all sides.

As Tulsa becomes a battleground, Tulsa King Season 4 tests Dwight’s loyalty, leadership, and the cost of ambition.

Less than a year after the news hit that EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King would be back for a fourth season, Paramount+ announced that the hit series would be back on Friday, October 16th. But the streamer had a lot more to share than that, teasing what's ahead for Dwight (Stallone) with the release of an official teaser, season overview, and first-look image gallery – all waiting for you below:

In Season Four, Dwight (Stallone) fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate.

Joining Stallone for the fourth season are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, and Neal McDonough, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast as a series regular.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with Terence Winter ​as head writer​ and executive producer. Tulsa King is also executive-produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.

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