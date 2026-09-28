Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tulsa king

Tulsa King Season 4 Official Trailer: Is Dwight Ready to Go Legit?

Returning to Paramount+ on October 16th, we've got the official trailer for EP Taylor Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King.

With EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King returning for its fourth season on Friday, October 16th, Paramount+ is offering viewers their best look yet at what the future holds for Dwight (Stallone) with the release of the official trailer. In Season Four, Dwight fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership, and the cost of ambition. Each move drags Dwight deeper into the street instincts he left behind in New York – turning Tulsa into a battleground and Dwight into the one threat no one can afford to underestimate. You can check out the official trailer above, and the official preseason image gallery below:

Joining Stallone for the fourth season are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Vincent Piazza, Annabella Sciorra, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Frank Grillo, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, James Russo, Kevin Pollak, and Neal McDonough, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Gretchen Mol also joins the cast as a series regular.

Paramount+'s Tulsa King is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, with Terence Winter ​as head writer​ and executive producer. Tulsa King is also executive-produced by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!