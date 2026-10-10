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TWD: Daryl Dixon, Stargate & Lanterns/Morrison: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Dexter: Resurrection, Stargate, Helluva Boss & more!

Article Summary Stargate leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch as Jac Schaeffer is reportedly developing a new series for the franchise.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns with a Season 4 teaser, while AMC+ sets a wider Walking Dead rollout for 2027.

Lanterns gets a hot-button update as Grant Morrison explains their issue with the season finale's big choices.

Dexter: Resurrection, Mayfair Witches, Crystal Lake, Helluva Boss and more round out a packed TV news lineup.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Mayfair Witches, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Lanterns/Grant Morrison, Dexter: Resurrection, Stargate, Zodiac/Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Crystal Lake, Helluva Boss, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 10th, 2026:

Boston Blue Is Back on the Beat Tonight: S02E01: "The Crash" Preview

Common Side Effects Season 2 Set for January 24th Debut on Adult Swim

WWE SmackDown Preview: 12 Rivals, 1 Ladder, 1 Show Before MitB

Fire Country Answers The Call Tonight! S05E01: "Founder's Day" Preview

The Walking Dead Universe Set for AMC+ Beginning January 2027

Sheriff Country Kicks Off Season 2 Tonight: S02E01: "Cyclone" Preview

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Set for Dec. 30th: New Teaser

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 4 Set for Feb. 2027: New Teaser

Lanterns: Grant Morrison Explains Their Issue with The Season Finale

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2: It Seems [SPOILER] Isn't Dead After All

John C. Reilly Talks "Winning Time," Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott & More

Stargate: WandaVision's Jac Schaeffer Reportedly Developing New Series

Bloodaxe Hits Prime Video in January 2027: Teaser, Key Art Released

Could Zodiac Bring Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Into The MCU?

Crystal Lake Teaser, Sneak Peek Released: Follow the Rules, Stay Alive

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos Animated Series Announced at NYCC 2026

Helluva Boss: ReedPOP Apologizes For NYCC Panel Incident Response

Prodigies: Apple TV Previews Edebiri & Sharpe-Starring Rom Com Series

Scott Bakula, Dean Devlin Teaming for New CBS Procedural Drama

Star Trek 60: Shatner, Spiner & More Set for Documentary Q&A at NYCC

Smosh Welcomes 4 New Faces & Bids Adieu To Another

Doctor Who Series 3 Plans, Zodiac & X-Men '97: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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