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TWD: Dead City, The Last of Us, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Svengoolie, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Last of Us, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Dead City leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a late-night preview of S03E07 “Hourglass.”

TV highlights also include The Last of Us Season 3 update, Doctor Who production buzz, and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

Genre and wrestling fans also get Scavengers Reign, Svengoolie, AEW Collision, and WWE SmackDown coverage.

Round out the lineup with Blu-ray picks, WWE talent cuts, and more TV and streaming headlines worth catching up on.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead: Dead City, Scavengers Reign, WWE SmackDown, Svengoolie, AEW Collision, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Last of Us, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, September 6th, 2026:

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Our S03E07 "Hourglass" Late-Night Preview

Scavengers Reign E01-E03 Hit Adult Swim/Toonami Tonight: Our Preview

WWE SmackDown Review: Sami Zayn Seizes His Title Opportunity

Svengoolie Welcomes "They Came From Beyond Space" TONIGHT on MeTV

AEW Collision Preview: Andrade vs. Kidd as All In Fallout Continues

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Bowie on Telepathy, Kripke's Filter

The Last of Us S03: Druckmann, Naughty Dog Not Involved Creatively

Blu-ray on My Mind (TV Edition): NCIS S23, Ultraman & Taylor Sheridan

WWE Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend with Developmental Talent Purge

Doctor Who Tender: "Line of Duty" Production Team Sounds Interested

Lanterns, Criminal, CIA/FBI Crossover & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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